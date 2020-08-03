Deputies find nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine, other drugs during traffic stop

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s office, on July 30, 2020 deputies stopped David Ochampaugh, 38, on US Highway 67 North.

During the stop, deputies learned that Ochampaugh had two outstanding felony warrants.

When deputies searched the vehicle, they found “58.7 grams methamphetamine, 7.2 grams Adderall, 17.1 grams MDMA, .08 ounces of marijuana” along with drug paraphernalia.

Ochampaugh was charged with Manufacturing and Delivery of CS PG 1 >=4G<200G a 1st Degree Felony, Manufacturing and Deliver of CS PG 2 or 2-A>=4G<400G a 1st Degree Felony, Possession of Marijuana < 2oz a Class B Misdemeanor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Warrants.

His bond has been set at $101,000.00.