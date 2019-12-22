December Cactus Market Days a success

SAN ANGELO, TX – For over six years Cactus Market Days has been a valued part of San Angelo every third Saturday each month. Dozens of art, craft and food vendors set up in the parking lot at 13 E. Twohig across from the Cactus Hotel, between the former Tarpley Music Store and the federal building.

“It’s very exciting, we’d never dreamed six and a half years ago that that we would be continuing,” said event coordinator Judy Fowler. “And like I said we’re going to be continuing. Every month it kind of varies as far as vendors. But we have usually 12 – 20 per month or more.”

Local crafters sell handmade candles, soaps and cosmetics, clocks and dream catchers, and much more. For more on Cactus Market Days visit Discover San Angelo.