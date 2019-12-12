Dealing with stress and anxiety during the holiday season

The holiday season can trigger stress, anxiety and even depression for many.

“A lot of times those pressures can become very unhealthy,” said Gregory Hickey, a LPC for West Texas Counseling and Guidance.

The holiday season can trigger stress, anxiety and even depression for many. Experts say one of the reasons is the pressure of having too many expectations.

“This idea that ‘I have to make the perfect casserole,’ ‘I have to make my home look perfect’… Make the casserole less perfect and see if anyone notices. People would be surprised to see that sometimes we overestimate what others are expecting and that we’re causing our own misery,” explained Hickey.

According to Hickey, setting boundaries can help diminish seasonal stress.

“It’s okay not to break your bank buying gifts for everybody, it’s okay to say ‘no’ to things you don’t want to do,” added Hickey.

Those who struggle with estrangement from family members and loneliness should try to connect with people in different ways during the holidays.

“We have a wonderful community in San Angelo and we have a lot of community events going on around the holiday season. Also connecting with friends can make one feel better,” suggested Hickey.

Hickey said that feeling higher levels of stress and anxiety can be normal to an extent. However, if these feelings are affecting your everyday life, he suggests you seek professional help.

West Texas Counseling and Guidance is the only non-profit, outpatient, mental-health service provider dedicated to counseling in the 19-county Concho Valley and Val Verde area.

The mission of WTCG is to enable individuals and families to reach their full potential in body, mind and spirit, using evidence-based counseling and educational services.

For more information you can call 325-944-2561.