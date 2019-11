Danielle Maxcey – Teacher of the Week.

IT’S TIME TO ANNOUNCE OUR “CONCHO VALLEY HOME-PAGE” TEACHER OF THE WEEK!

THIS WEEK… IT’S DANIELLE MAXCEY.

SHE IS CURRENTLY THE 11TH & 12TH GRADE PHYSICS TEACHER AT CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL.

THIS IS HER 4TH YEAR TEACHING, 2ND YEAR AT CENTRAL.

MAXCEY SAYS SHE FEELS REALLY BLESSED AND GREATFUL FOR WINNING TEACHER OF THE WEEK.

GROWING UP SHE SAYS HER TEACHERS HAD A POSITIVE IMPACT ON HER LIFE AND SHE HOPES SHE CAN DO THE SAME FOR HER STUDENTS.

DANIELLE MAXCEY/ 11TH/12TH GRADE PHYSICS, CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL

I’M A REALLY BIG BELIEVER THAT, AS A TEACHER, IT’S NOT JUST PHYSICS THAT TEACH IN MY CLASSROOM, IT’S EVERYTHING ELSE ABOUT LIFE, AND WHATEVER THEY MAY BE GOING THROUGH, YOU KNOW, THERE’S MORE THAN JUST SCIENCE AND THERE’S MORE THAN JUST ENGLISH, MATH, AND SOCIAL STUDIES SO THAT’S A BIG PART OF WHY I LOVE TEACHING.

