Dan Martinez is the winner of the 2020 Deck Out Your Dad Sweepstakes

Dan Martinez from Eldorado, Texas is the 2020 winner of the Deck Out Your Dad Sweepstakes.

His daughter Tori, 11, nominated him. She said: “He works every day and sometimes I see him and sometimes I don’t. He always tries his best to be there when he can and takes care of everybody that needs it. He knows when you are sad, mad, and anything else. Also knows when to help. This is why he deserves to win!”









Family photos courtesy of Dan Martinez

Martinez gushed about his daughter saying they try to make as many memories together as possible. Martinez was also shocked that he was nominated and won.

“I’m speechless. I really don’t expect really much for Father’s Day because I already have my daughter, that’s all I need. This is touching, it’s pretty awesome,” Martinez said.

Martinez also shared this message to all fathers, “Just cherish the moments with your little ones because mine is growing up too fast.”