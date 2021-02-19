Damage to West Texas Rehab Center

BALLINGER, Texas - Due to a distribution line break on the water line feeding Strong Ave to Kempner Ave and South 7th St to South 6th St, on 2/19/2021, the City of Ballinger's water distribution system experienced low water pressure and the Texas Commission of Environment Quality has required the CITY OF BALLINGER, PWS # 2000001 to notify customers living and working in this area to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.