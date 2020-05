SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 p.m. May 20, 2020, there is 1 new case of COVID-19 to report on in Tom Green County. The case is a Hispanic female in her 20’s who had exposure to a known case.

We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.