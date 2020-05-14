Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department





SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 p.m. May 14, 2020, there is 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. The individual is a white male in his 30’s. The transmission type is pending investigation but Tom Green County is his county of residence.

The 11 pending investigations have been moved to “exposure to known case” category.

The May 6, 2020 Texas Military Testing results are below. There were 129 people who scheduled an appointment, with only 117 actually tested, which resulted in:

1 positive (pending investigation for transmission type)

109 negative results

7 results pending

12 whom were not tested due to not showing up for the appointment

All tests from the Texas Military Testing will be attributed to Tom Green County.

