Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department





SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green county.

As of 3:30 p.m. May 6, 2020, there are 4 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

Male in his 40’s – Rambler employee case

Male in his 20’s, Hispanic, county of residence is Harris County – Rambler employee case

Teenage female, Hispanic, exposure to positive case

Female in her 50’s, white, community spread

The Health Department received 483 negative tests from Rambler today.

As of May 6, the number of total patients released is at 58. Tom Green County is currently sitting at 58 positive cases of COVID-19.

