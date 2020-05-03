Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department





SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green county.

As of 2:00 p.m. May 3, 2020, there is 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases for Tom Green County to 55.

The individual is a black male in his 20’s who is an employee at Rambler Solar Project but tested at Shannon Medical Center. Please note that demographic information may not be available for all positive cases, so the columns on the first page might not add up to the total number of positive cases.

As of May 3, the number of total patients released from hospitalization is at 58.

We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

