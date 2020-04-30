Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department





SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green county.

As of 2:00 p.m. April 30, 2020, there is 1 new positive case of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. He is a black male in his 60’s whose county of residence is Coleman County. The Health Department cannot confirm the transmission method because the state is conducting the investigation.

Also to note, all the positive reported cases that have a different county of residence other than Tom Green County are being monitored by DSHS. To reflect that, we moved five cases from our actively monitoring column to the DSHS monitoring category.

The updated graphics now represent “Tests taken in Tom Green County.” Any additional positive case that comes to The Department of Health for someone who has a “county of residence” in Tom Green County but is tested/treated elsewhere, will be added to that graphic.

DSHS is monitoring the 6 positive cases from other counties, which is reflected in the positive cases. Please note that county of residence is classified as the person’s permanent address.

The spike in pending cases today comes from a large employer in Tom Green County who decided to test their entire workforce. These were done through a private lab but are being reported to the Health Department. We encourage large employers to test their employees to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

As of April 30, the number of total patients released from hospitalization is at 37.