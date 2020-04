Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green county.

As of 2:00 p.m. April 26, 2020, there is 1 new case of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. The positive case is a Hispanic man in his 50’s. This is being classified as community spread because he had no known contact with a positive case or travel.

The updated graphics now represent “Tests taken in Tom Green County.” Any additional positive case that comes to The Department of Health for someone who has a “county of residence” in Tom Green County but is tested/treated elsewhere, will be added to that graphic.

DSHS is monitoring the positive case from Concho County, which is reflected in the positive cases. Please note that county of residence is classified as the person’s permanent address.

As of April 26, the number of total patients released from hospitalization is at 37. Below is a statement from health officials about the protocol for release.

“The removal of positive cases from quarantine/isolation is based on guidance from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and Center for Disease Control (CDC); therefore, the health department will report the number of positive cases that have been removed from isolation in adherence to these guidelines. Because removal from isolation is on a case-by-case basis, a cumulative count will be reported on a weekly basis every Friday.

As a local health department, we are under the umbrella of DSHS. When it comes to case management, DSHS does not report on the medical management, recovery or follow-up of patients on any infectious disease. We follow suit.

DSHS and the local health department are focused on identification of infectious disease (in this case COVID-19) and the notification of contacts of said case(s), as well as providing and adhering to guidance issued by DSHS or CDC. The health department would also report any deaths associated with the disease. Medical management, follow-up and recovery information of patients are between the individual and their medical provider or physician.”

We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.