“What we’re going to do is push all of our programming that would be happening at the museum in June to an online format. So we’ll have daily videos, art tutorials, all kinds of artists doing demos in our studio to format for Facebook and Instagram. It’s free," Bekah Coleman, Curator of Education for the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts said.

SAMFA staff has handed out thousands of Art Survival Kits since they first came up with them at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. They also have printable activities on their website. With health and safety a major concern for many in the community, officials at SAMFA say moving June programming online was another step to keep the community safe.