D.E.S.K. partners with Angelo Back & Rehab patients to help provide school supplies

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to Brian Anderson, D.C. with Angelo Back and Rehab, on August 17 through 21 the facility will have “Patient Appreciation Week.”

Anderson said in a statement:

“On August 19th, if you are a current patient of Angelo Back & Rehab, you may receive your treatment for the day for a $20.00 donation or $20.00 worth of school supplies to the D.E.S.K. Project. For the whole week, all new patients will receive x-rays, exam, and a case history for a $20.00 donation or $20.00 worth of school supplies.”

You can contact Angelo Back & Rehab at 325-949-1600.

To learn more about D.E.S.K., you can view their website here.