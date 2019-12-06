D.E.S.K Christmas Sale raises money for supplies for San Angelo schoolchildren

The Christmas sale is one of the biggest fundraisers for "D.E.S.K."

SAN ANGELO, Texas — If you’re in the middle of decorating for Christmas, you may find some good deals this weekend at First Community Federal Credit Union.

The 5th annual “D.E.S.K Christmas Sale” takes place at the credit union on Wildewood Drive on Saturday.

“D.E.S.K.” stands for “Donate Educational Supplies for Kids,” which gets school supplies to San Angelo school students who need them.

“We made over $3,500 last year. We have garage sale prices. Everything looks nice, nothing is broken or damaged. We want them to have a good experience. The line starts early,” said Vicky Loso, Vice President for “D.E.S.K.”

Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, wreaths and more will be sold — all donated by community members.

The sale is Saturday, December 7th from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

Loso said you can use cash or credit to buy things, and they will not be accepting checks.