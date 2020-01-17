CVHP News: January 17, 2020. Kayla Boyett joins us to talk all things Chamber of Commerce

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News.

This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on at KLST and KSAN and the stories you can find on our website, conchovalleyhomepage.com. Plus, some other top stories and things you need to know before starting your day.

Download our FREE app:

Android users, click here.

iPhone users, click here.

More Stories for you

• Pet Talk with Dr. Scott Blanton from Green Meadow Veterinary Hospital

Dr. Scott Blanton with Green Meadow Veterinary Hospital answers your pet care questions including dental hygiene for…

• Producers Livestock Auction Report for Friday, January 17th

Benny Cox with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest on local, regional, and national agriculture and…

• Bus Stop Forecast and Breakfast and Lunch Menus for San Angelo ISD

Temperatures to start our day will be cooler, with temperatures in the mid 30s at drop off. For this afternoon,…

• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Friday, January 17, Saturday, January 18th, and Sunday, January 19th

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Here are the Concho Valley residents…

• San Angelo Symphony hosts 3rd annual “Tour of Tables” fundraiser

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Symphony hosted the 3rd annual “Tour of Tables” fundraiser at the San Angelo…