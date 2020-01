SAN ANGELO- The District Executive Committee for District 11-1A Div. 1 met on Thursday to discuss an alleged violation of Constitution and Contest Rule 441 A3, regarding a booster club for Veribest ISD paying for individual student athletes to attend non-school team camps.

After hearing statements from Veribest ISD superintendent, Ryder Appleton and athletic director, Denise Richards, the DEC voted unanimously, 6-0, that a violation did occur. As a result, the committee voted unanimously for a verbal reprimand for Veribest ISD. They will not appeal with the UIL.