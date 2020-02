SAN ANGELO, Texas – The JW All Star Academy is hosting a three-day speed and agility clinic that will feature Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup starting Feb. 21 at Angelo State University.

San Angelo based private coach Jayton Washington recruited Gallup along with five other prominent athletes to form the star-studded lineup. The speed and agility clinic is open to kids ages five to 18 and spots are still available to sign up.