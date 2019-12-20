Cruise Planners with Leita Boatman

Leita Boatman talks with Kristen about the various escorted tours Cruiseplanners provides and about the giving the gift of travel.

If you’re looking to book a cruise with Cruiseplanners, you can contact Leita Boatman by phone at 325-234-4822 or online at www.boatmantravel.com

