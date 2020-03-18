Crockett National Bank: $1 million will be set aside to help low, moderate income mortgage customers

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Crockett National Bank announced on March 18, 2020 that it will set aside up to $1 million to assist low- and moderate income mortgage customers with their monthly mortgage payments.

In a statement they said, “As a community bank, we believe it is important to support and assist our customers in their times of need. With the implementation of social distancing, for at least the next few weeks, our customers normal income may be reduced. With reduced incomes becoming a reality, we are committed to assisting these customers with their regular monthly mortgage payment.”

While Crockett National Bank has its headquarters in San Antonio, they have offices throughout Central Texas and West Central Texas.

“In this time of uncertainty, we are so grateful to be able to offer solutions like this to our clients in need. The bank has a long history of coming to the aid of others and we are continuing that today. We’re approaching each decision we make with respect and compassion for what many are enduring,” Vanessa Burkhalter, SVP of Mortgage Lending said.

According to the release, mortgage loans are also made through the bank’s subsidiary, Legacy Mutual Mortgage, also headquartered in San Antonio.