Cowboy Gathering to host Cowboy Ball and Cowboy Gathering Events

Terri Holland with the Cowboy Gathering stops by the KLST studio to tell us about the upcoming Cowboy Ball benefiting the Children’s Advocacy Center for the Concho Valley. The Cowboy Ball will by held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 3636 N. Bryant Blvd. on April 17th from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.

Terri also talks about the Cowboy Gathering event benefiting House of Faith. The Cowboy Gathering is held at the First Financial Pavilion, 50 E. 43rd Street, on September 11th and 12th. Tickets are $45 per day or $70 for a two day pass.

For more information for either event, call Terri Holland at 325-763-9923.

More Stories for you

• Temporary Road Closure begins tonight

SAN ANGELO, Texas – An upcoming temporary street closure is set to begin tonight on Veterans Memorial Drive from W….

• Financial Talk with Financial Adviser Scott Fanatico

Financial Adviser Scott Fanatico talks with Kristen about New Year’s Resolutions such as making a will, managing their…

• CVHP News: January 8, 2020. Col. Andres Nazario stops by to talk about new editions, goals at Goodfellow AFB

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News. This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on …

• Second Juvenile Arrested in Connection to Shooting of 14-year-old San Angelo Teen

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Investigators with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division have a…

• Encompass Health and Shannon Health to form joint venture for new inpatient rehabilitation hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and SAN ANGELO, Texas, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health Corp. …

• H-E-B’s Resolution Solutions to help kick-start New Year’s Resolutions

Lynn Shipley from H-E-B #1 at 3301 Sherwood Way stops by to tell us about some of the household and nutritional items…