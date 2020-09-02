Cowboy Gathering coming up September 11 and 12 at H-E-B Community Center

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 8th Annual San Angelo Cowboy Gathering will be taking place again this year despite covid-19. The event will be held at the H-E-B Community Center this year. It will begin September 11, with the doors opening at 11a.m. and music starting at noon. It will continue on September 12, beginning with a church service at 10a.m., and then music again from noon to midnight.

The larger H-E-B building will help the event compensate for operating at half capacity. Organizers have also been working with health officials. “We are working with the health department and the city, the fire marshal and all that kind of good stuff to stay in compliance where we can have a fun and safe event,” explained Terri Holland, Director of the San Angelo Cowboy Gathering. “House of Faith also has a health and safety nurse that’s been dealing with covid all year with their summer camps and their programs so we’re letting her take the lead and she’s helping us out on what all we need to do to be safe.”

The event features over a dozen artists, as well as local vendors. More importantly though is who the event benefits. This year, that non-profit is House of Faith. House of faith is a faith based youth community outreach non-profit which has served the Concho Valley for 25 years.