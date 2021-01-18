COVID-19 update from the City of San Angelo and Health Department, January 18, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

Since our last report on January 15, we have released 322 cases/contacts of cases (222 cases and 100 contacts of cases).

Desde nuestro último informe del 15 de enero, hemos publicado 322 casos / contactos de casos (222 casos y 100 contactos de casos).

Below are updated infographics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Tom Green County Health Department. For all other COVID-19 statistics and information, please visit the City of San Angelo webpage.

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

