COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 p.m. May 24, 2020, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County to report on.

Per the city, effective today, there will no longer be test results given on the weekends unless it is a positive result. The positive results will be reported the same day as they are reported to the Health Department. Due to this change, testing numbers will only be reported Monday-Friday unless, as stated above, we receive a positive case.

Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.