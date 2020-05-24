Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 p.m. May 24, 2020, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County to report on.

Per the city, effective today, there will no longer be test results given on the weekends unless it is a positive result. The positive results will be reported the same day as they are reported to the Health Department. Due to this change, testing numbers will only be reported Monday-Friday unless, as stated above, we receive a positive case.

Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

YES! We’re OPEN! Businesses Respond to COVID-19

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

LIVE DAILY: 3 CoronaVirus Video Streams

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.