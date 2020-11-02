Cover for Kids! Hispanic Heritage Committee Youth Face Mask Distribution

Courtesy of The Hispanic Heritage Committee of San Angelo:

San Angelo, Texas -The Hispanic Heritage Committee will be distributing free masks to the youth of San Angelo on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Students over the age of 10, who attend in-class learning, are required to wear masks at all times while on school campus.

The objective of Covers for Kids! Youth Face Mask Distribution is to provide free protection to students whose families do not have the means to purchase multiple face coverings. Masks may become lost or forgotten, adding stress and worry for parents and guardians.

The Hispanic Heritage Committee seeks to alleviate some of these concerns for our community. The facemasks are designed to protect against dust, germs, and infectious diseases.

Lanyards will be distributed along with the face coverings as an attachment to avoid misplacement and for easy removal during lunch hours.

The distribution will be held via drive through service on November 14, 2020 at The Railway Museum of San Angelo located at 703 S. Chadbourne from 10:00 PM – 4:00 PM. For quick distribution, masks & lanyards will be handed out in small bags. Upon arrival, please follow postings for route directions.

The Railway Museum of San Angelo will be holding a Living History Tour on this day, and will also be providing free admission to the first 75 children who visit the museum.