County Commissioners court considers contract for juvenile detention

SAN ANGELO, Texas – At a meeting of the Tom Green County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, September 22, among the many items discussed was consideration of a contract for juvenile detention services. This contract would enable Tom Green County to continue providing holding and education to juvenile detainees from Kimble, Edwards, and McCulloch counties. Detention center administration says these kinds of inter-county agreements are common and serve to reduce distances that less equipped counties must transport inmates.

Concho Valley Homepage, 2020

“Tom Green County enters into contracts with multiple departments of counties throughout the state of Texas,” explained Monica Schniers, Chief Juvenile Probation Officer for Tom Green County. “In order to provide detention services for those particular departments that do not operate a detention facility. All of those contracts are taken through commissioner’s court for review and approval.”

Generally the detention center population is fairly mixed, housing juveniles from the contracting counties, but during the pandemic the Tom Green County center has seen far fewer admissions from other areas. Those housed in Tom Green County are given education services through SAISD as well as counseling and mental health services when needed.