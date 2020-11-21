Coronavirus Overview: Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Since the first reported cases in March, Tom Green County is experiencing their largest surge in coronavirus cases. Now at over six days of 200+ reported cases, health experts fear the worst has yet to come.

“I’m not really convinced that the large numbers that we’re seeing are a result of people going into big box stores and stuff like that,” Local health authority James Vretis said. “I think when somebody comes over to your house and they’re your friend or your family member, you let your guard down so you don’t wear your mask.”

As of Tuesday, Tom Green County has over 7,400 confirmed cases, 1,800 active cases and 80 hospitalizations. These numbers shatter the highest counts from the summer surge. Health experts advise residents to be cautious knowing these numbers can still climb.

“The numbers are high and obviously there’s more people out there carrying the virus,” San Angelo health services director Sandra Villarreal stated. “The potential is higher for more people to get infected which is why mitigation strategies will hopefully help.”

There’s been growing concerns with another surge during the holidays. Health experts fear the daily cases and hospitalizations can jump even further than the current situation if residents don’t follow health guidelines.

“I’m sure after Thanksgiving when you get all these large family gatherings and then Black Friday, it’s going to jump,” Vretis claimed. “We think that’ll happen a week or two after the holidays and then just as we start seeing a little slowing down of that, people will be going into the Christmas season.”

For more information regarding holiday coronavirus safety guidelines, visit the City of San Angelo website.