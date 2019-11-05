Concho Valley voters to decide ten state constitutional amendments, local ballot questions on election day

Voters will vote on ten proposed State of Texas constitutional amendments, which could all impact citizens' day to day lives

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Tuesday, Concho Valley voters will decide ten state constitutional amendments, along with several other local ballot questions for Water Valley and San Angelo voters.

“The propositions are going to affect your everyday life. It’s always important to study them and learn and see if there’s something you’re concerned about that you need to vote ‘for’ or ‘against,’ depending on how you feel,” said Election Administrator Vona Hudson.

State of Texas Proposition 4 would prohibit the imposition of an individual income tax.

“They’re voting on having a stronger barrier for income tax in Texas. Right now we require a referendum, but this would make a constitutional change,” said Dr. Matthew Gritter, Political Science Department Chair at Angelo State University.

Voters will also vote on State of Texas Proposition 7, which would allow increased distributions to the available school fund.

Proposition five will help fund Texas state parks.

Voters in San Angelo will decide whether to use funds from the Lake Nasworthy trust fund for lake, airport and sewer improvements.

“The Lake Nasworthy sewer system is at max capacity. We can’t do any development. The other request would be for up to $10M to upgrade the sewer system,” said Allison Strube, Water Utilities Director for the City of San Angelo.

Water Valley ISD residents will have a special election on a $16M dollar bond to fund school improvements.

Of the 66,000 registered voters in Tom Green County, only about 3,000 cast early votes.

On Tuesday, voters can cast votes at any of 19 polling locations. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and voters must have a qualifying form of ID.

Click here for a list of polling locations.