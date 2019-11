San Angelo, TX — Just before 3:30 p.m., San Angelo Police were dispatched to the area of Sherwood Way and Avenue N for the report of a rollover vehicle crash with possible entrapment.

Arriving officers discovered a 2017 Nissan SUV resting on its roof in HEB’s parking lot. The driver, a 39-year-old woman, had already been assisted out of the vehicle by an off-duty San Angelo Police Officer who was near the crash when it occurred. The woman was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.