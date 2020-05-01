Concho Valley Regional Law Enforcement Academy accepting Fall applications

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Concho Valley Regional Law Enforcement Academy is currently taking applications for the 76th Basic Peace Officer Course (BPOC) which is scheduled to begin on August 10, 2020. Application packets and information can be found on the Concho Valley Council of Governments web site under the Criminal Justice tab. Applications need to be submitted by June 15, 2020. Please direct any questions to 325-944-9666 or to CVRLEA@cvcog.org.

The Concho Valley Regional Law Enforcement Academy is a program of the Concho Valley Council of Governments.

Courtesy: Concho Valley Council of Governments

