Concho Valley Regional Food Bank receives $5,000 grant

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank in San Angelo has been awarded a $5,000 grant from USI Insurance Services through the Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance “Make More Happen” awards . With help from residents of the Concho Valley community, the food bank has the chance to double that amount to $10,000.

Concho Valley Regional Food Bank staff spoke about why that funding would be a major boost for the organization. “Ten grand represents about 80,000 meals that can be provided to children throughout the Concho Valley and our service area,” said CVRFB Executive Director Lee Pipkin. “We all know that children suffer most from hunger or food insecurity as folks call it these days. Without that support, it just reduces the number of meals that we would be able to provide to children throughout the Concho Valley.”

To help, beginning on August 19, go to the official Make More Happen web page: agentgiving.com/usi-southwest. If the story receives at least 500 shares to Facebook via the share feature on that page, the food bank grant will be doubled to $10,000.