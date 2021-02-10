Concho Valley Paws spay and neutering program

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Concho Valley Paws is dedicated to rehoming animals. In the past year, they’ve helped 2,000 animals find homes, but their efforts are limited while thousands more are born on the streets.

In order to decrease the number of stray dogs and cats roaming the city of San Angelo, the organization, along with the city has put together a program known as SNIP. SNIP is the Spay and Neutering Initiative Program which has vouchers that can be purchased at a low cost by pet owners in order for the pet(s) to be spayed or neutered.

Jenie Wilson from the shelter says this program will help keep the stray population down and allow pet owners to abide by the San Angelo law that states all pets must be fixed unless the proper breeding permit is acquired.