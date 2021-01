SAN ANGELO, TEXAS - According to a Tom Green County Sheriff press release, investigators from the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office executed two evidentiary search warrants in northern Tom Green County. The search warrants have resulted in the recovery of eleven stolen vehicles, one stolen utility trailer, and several stolen weapons. Numerous other vehicles were seized during the warrant and are also believed to be stolen.

Many of the vehicles determined to be stolen, were taken from public parking lots or adjacent to public roadways after being abandoned due to mechanical failures or other reasons, leaving many of the vehicle owners to believe their vehicle had been towed by law enforcement or private entities.