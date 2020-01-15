Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Wednesday, January 15th

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Here are the Concho Valley residents celebrating a birthday on Wednesday, January 15th:

Debra Harris 43

Zach Cook 29

Elijah Davis 17

Sabrina Mitchell

Happy birthday to everyone in The Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today. If you would like us to announce your name on Concho Valley this Morning make sure to fill out the information on our website and get your birthday in a few days early.

Add a birthday here to be announced on

Concho Valley This Morning

[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]

Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)

Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!

More Stories for you

• State Representative Drew Darby spoke at the West Texas Rehab Conference Center

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS- State Representative Drew Darby spoke at the West Texas Rehab Conference Center Tuesday afternoon….

• Maximus Nutrition giving free smoothies for donations to help Australian animals

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS- The Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild and Maximus Nutrition are teaming up to help orphaned…

• San Angelo City offices to close on Monday, January 20

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS- Most city offices will be closed on Monday, January 20 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day….

• CVHP News: January 14, 2020. James Pettit stops by to talk all things West Texas Bridal Showcase

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News. This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on …

• Take Home Tuesday: Episode Cream

On today’s episode of Take Home Tuesday, Kristen and Jay introduce you to Cream, a five month old domestic short-haired…

• Producers Livestock Auction Report

Benny Cox with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national news on cattle, sheep,…