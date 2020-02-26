Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Wednesday, February 26th

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Here are all the Concho Valley residents celebrating a birthday today on Wednesday, February 26th:

Ricky Garza 60 Sarah Kalina 46 Eric Dumas

Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today. If you would like for us to announce your name on Concho Valley This Morning…Go to conchovalleyhomepage.com, hover over the community tab, click on Birthday Greetings and fill in the submission form — Just make sure to get your birthday in to us a few days early.

Add a birthday here to be announced on

Concho Valley This Morning

[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]

Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)

Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!

More Stories for you

• Producers Livestock Auction Report for Wednesday, February 26th

Jody Frey with Producer Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national agricultural and…

• Bus Stop Forecast for Wednesday, February 26th

The reinforcing cold front overnight will keep temperatures cooler than yesterday. As you head out-the-door this…

• Take Home Tuesday: Episode Shakey

On today’s episode of Take Home Tuesday, Kristen introduces us to Shakey, a 7 week old American mix puppy. If you would…

• Third Annual ASU Education Symposium

Brooks Gibbs, featured speaker for ASU Education Symposium Courtesy: Angelo State University Angelo State University…

• San Angelo Police Department searching for woman with multiple warrants

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department are searching for Lillian “Star” Marie Talavera, age 20 who has two…

• Getting to know your District 72 State Representative Candidates: Lynette Lucas

A questionnaire was sent to Republican candidate, Lynette Lucas, in lieu of an on-camera interview at this time. These…