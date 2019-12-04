Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Wednesday, December 4th

Good Morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Birthday Roll Call! Before we tell you the birthdays for Wednesday, December 4th, we want to wish a Belated Happy Birthday to Don’Trae Barker who turned 4 on Tuesday, December 3rd. We experienced some technical difficulties with our birthday system yesterday and we still hope he had a happy birthday yesterday.

Local Concho Valley Birthdays for Wednesday, December 4th include:

Desirae De Leon 28

Peyton Jost 19

Hallie Michulka 17

Skylar Kalina 7

Jaxon O’Neil 6

Sylvia Torres

Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating a Birthday or Belated Birthday today. If you would like for us to announce your name on Concho Valley This Morning, us the link below and fill out a submission form.

