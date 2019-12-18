Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Wednesday, December 18th

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Local Concho Valley Birthdays for Wednesday, December 18th include:

Margie Smith 97

Clemencia Lopez 93

Jerry Potaracke 63

Tracy Martinez Guevara 60

Judy Rosser 57

Diana Rios 56

Becky Wood 40

Sirjoe Hernandez 17

Alexis Berzosa 13

Emma Reel 10

Mal’akhi Nesbitt 2

