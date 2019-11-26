Breaking News
Decades-old murder cold case solved in WF

Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Tuesday, November 26th

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Local Birthdays celebrated on Tuesday, November 26th include:

Vernell Slaughter 85
Dana Tipton 58
Monica Moreno 31
Ray Pugh 29
Courtney Marie Villarreal 26
Ezequio Escobedo 18
CAROLYN SEKULA
LEANNE WOODCOCK

Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today. If you would like us to announce your birthday on Concho Valley This Morning, click the link below and fill out our submission form.

Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.