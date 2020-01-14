Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Tuesday, January 14th

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Here are the Concho Valley residents celebrating a birthday on Tuesday, January 14th:

Veronda Vilmin 53

Coach Leo McCarty 51

Makayla Garcia 13

Malina Garcia 10

Daniel Ramirez

Riley Waldrop

Happy birthday to everyone in The Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today. If you would like us to announce your name on Concho Valley this Morning make sure to fill out the information on our website and get your birthday in a few days early.

Add a birthday here to be announced on

Concho Valley This Morning

[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]

Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)

Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!

