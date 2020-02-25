Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Tuesday, February 25th

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Here are the Concho Valley residents celebrating a birthday on Tuesday, February 25th:

Carolyn Tipton 60 Juan S Varquera 57 Antonio D Prieto Jr. 39 Aliyah Trejo 15 Jordyian Peña 13

Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today. If you would like for us to announce your name on Concho Valley This Morning…Go to conchovalleyhomepage.com, hover over the community tab, click on Birthday Greetings and fill in the submission form — Just make sure to get your birthday in to us a few days early.

Add a birthday here to be announced on

Concho Valley This Morning

[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]

Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)

Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!

Mary Herbert talks to Amanda Lozano about the 7th Annual West Texas Hunger Summit.

Bri Reynolds talks to Amanda Lozano about the courses Howard College’s Adult Education & Literacy Program has coming up.

Evelyn Ashley talks to Amanda Lozano about the importance of ‘The Golden Hour’ after a child is born.

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo has committed to updating the aging infrastructure throughout the city. This is no small…

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new c…

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Fire Department announced that it will perform a test of the emergency alert system on…