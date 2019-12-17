Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Tuesday, December 17th.

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Local Concho Valley birthdays for Tuesday, December 17 include:

Armando Dominguez 60

Nick Espinosa 53

Sue Ellen Hernandez Jones 39

Jordan Blanton 23

Caleb Peacock 16

ZOIE BODDEN

Happy birthday to everyone in The Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today. If you would like us to announce your name on Concho Valley this Morning make sure to fill out the information on our website and get your birthday in a few days early.

Add a birthday here to be announced on

Concho Valley This Morning

[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]

Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)

Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!