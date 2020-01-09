Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Thursday, January 9th

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Here are the Concho Valley residents celebrating a birthday for Thursday, January 9th.

Albert Rodriguez 63

Carys Bella Sanchez 10

Byllea Taylor

Jaclyn Waldrop

Happy birthday to everyone in The Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today. If you would like us to announce your name on Concho Valley this Morning make sure to fill out the information on our website and get your birthday in a few days early.

Add a birthday here to be announced on

Concho Valley This Morning

[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]

Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)

Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!

More Stories for you

• Bus Stop Forecast and Breakfast and Lunch Menus for San Angelo ISD

We will be experiencing warmer temperatures than yesterday, with temperatures in the mid 50s at drop off this morning….

• OUR WATER: sewer line work will cause temporary road closure

SAN ANGELO, TX – A sewer pipe rehabilitation is planned on the Central High School campus and along Harris Avenue w…

• Texas law increases reporting requirements of sexual misconduct at universities

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The State of Texas has increased reporting requirements of sexual assault at universities. “We…

• Cowboy Gathering to host Cowboy Ball and Cowboy Gathering Events

Terri Holland with the Cowboy Gathering stops by the KLST studio to tell us about the upcoming Cowboy Ball benefiting…

• Police respond to Pedal Cyclist versus Utility Trailer Collision in South San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – January 8, 2020 — Around 10:00 a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to West Avenue Q and K…

• Temporary road closure begins tonight

SAN ANGELO, Texas – An upcoming temporary street closure is set to begin tonight on Veterans Memorial Drive from W….