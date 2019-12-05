Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Thursday, December 5th

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Local Concho Valley Birthdays for Thursday, December 5th include:

Francis Parras 79
Natalie De Leon Lopez 38
Esther Sisk 14
Trinity Diffey 13
Rylan Huber 11
Ace Mayberry 4
Gina Wilde Tanner
Sally Ayana
Sylvia Guzman

Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating a birthday today. If you would like for us to announce your name on Concho Valley This Morning. use the link below and fill out a submission form

Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!

More Stories for you

• Producers Livestock Auction Report for Thursday, December 5th
Lon Felts with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national livestock news. This…

• Bus Stop Forecast and SAISD Breakfast and Lunch Menus for Thursday, December 5th
Good Morning Concho Valley! KLST Meteorologist Jay Martin has your Bus Stop Forecast! Temperatures this morning are…

• OUR WATER: rain levels in 2019 versus 2018
SAN ANGELO, TX – Much of the Concho Valley appears to be in a moderate to severe drought. While it is true that we have…

• Drivers to see major changes on U.S. 67 due to construction
SAN ANGELO, Texas — If you drive by Howard College on U.S. HWY 67, you’ll notice some changes because of the next…

• 70 Concho Valley residents are now U.S. citizens
SAN ANGELO, Texas — 70 people from 16 different countries are spending their first evening as U.S. citizens. On…

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.