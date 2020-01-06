Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Monday, January 6th

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Concho Valley birthdays being celebrated today, for Monday, January 6th, include:

Jorge Escamilla 64

Alyssa Nicole Williams 22

Maya Marshall 18

Lauren Bass 16

Jordan Spears 14

Stacie Escobar

Happy birthday to everyone in The Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today. If you would like us to announce your name on Concho Valley this Morning make sure to fill out the information on our website and get your birthday in a few days early.

Add a birthday here to be announced on

Concho Valley This Morning

[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]

Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)

Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!

