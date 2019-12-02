Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Monday, December 2nd

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call. Local Concho Valley Birthdays for Monday December 2nd include:

Martha Dawn Jones 67
Ben Escobedo 53
Jan Haynes

Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating a birthday today. If you would like for us to announce your name on Concho Valley this Morning, use the link below and fill out the submission form.

Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!

More Stories for you

• Producers Livestock and Auction for Monday, December 2nd
Good Morning Concho Valley! Charley Christensen has the latest on sales in today’s Producers Livestock and Auction…

• Bus Stop Forecast and SAISD Lunch Menus for Monday, December 2nd
Good Morning Concho Valley! KLST Meteorologist Jay Martin has your Bus Stop Forecast. Temperatures are starting off on…

• KLST Weather Forecast; December 1, 2019
The countdown to Christmas and New Years begins as we enter into the final month of 2019. Plenty of sunshine in our…

• San Angelo climatology report for November
The end of the year is near as we enter into the month of December. November was very kind to us across the Concho…

• KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday November 30, 2019
The cold front has finally moved through our area earlier this morning pushing away the clouds and lingering showers….

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.