Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Friday, January 3rd, Saturday, January 4th, and Sunday, January 5th

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Concho Valley residents celebrating a birthday on Friday, January 3rd include:

FRI. JAN. 3RD

Veronica Dawn Davis 38

Sandra Zuniga 35

Austin Marshall 15

Dianna AufderHeide

Diana Samaniego

Concho Valley residents celebrating a birthday on Saturday, January 4th include:



VALERIE PRIESS 60

DeAndra LaShay Hinton 18

Erlinda Terrazas

Concho Valley residents celebrating a birthday on Sunday, January 5th include:



Raphael Ortiz 47

Jaxson DaShaun Davis 9

Tony Robles

Donnie Thompson

Happy birthday to everyone in The Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today. If you would like us to announce your name on Concho Valley this Morning make sure to fill out the information on our website and get your birthday in a few days early.

Add a birthday here to be announced on

Concho Valley This Morning

[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]

Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)

Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!

