Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Friday, January 10th, Saturday, January 11th, and Sunday, January 12th

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Here are the Concho Valley residents celebrating a birthday for today, Friday, January 10th:
Meagan Gonzales 34
Jennifer Ugalde 32
Nazy Chavez 4
Don McCollum
Rich Lozano
Todd Elkins
Here are the Concho Valley residents celebrating a birthday on Saturday, January 11th:
Cheryle jones 63
Natalia Aguilar 12
Madysen Serrano 8
Elena Garcia
Here are the Concho Valley residents celebrating a birthday on Sunday, January 12th:
Joseph Howe 44
Skylar Spears 12
Oscar Adolph Ramirez 2
Adam Holik
Happy birthday to everyone in The Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today. If you would like us to announce your name on Concho Valley this Morning make sure to fill out the information on our website and get your birthday in a few days early.
Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!
More Stories for you
• Bus Stop Forecast and Breakfast and Lunch Menus for SAISD for Friday, January 10th
If you enjoyed Thursday’s weather, get ready for a second round of warm temperatures for today. As you head out the…
• San Angelo family wins new furniture for their home
SAN ANGELO, Texas — One San Angelo family will be receiving brand new furniture for their entire home. Merrill and…
• Sterling County gets new ambulance thanks to West Texas organizations
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Sterling County now has a new ambulance thanks to the support of West Texas organizations. The…
• Angelo State University to host Girl Scout’s STEM Convention
Kayla Robinson with Girls Scout of Central Texas stops by to tell Kristen about the upcoming Girl Scout’s STEM…
• There’s still time to attend the Winter Wine and Whirl
Becky Benes with the San Angelo Symphony Guild wants to remind our viewers about the upcoming Winter Wine and Whirl…
• Wanted Felon apprehended after standoff on West 11th Street
SAN ANGELO, Texas – January 8, 2020 — Just after 3:30 p.m., San Angelo Police were dispatched to a residence in the 1…