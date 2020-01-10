Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Friday, January 10th, Saturday, January 11th, and Sunday, January 12th

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Here are the Concho Valley residents celebrating a birthday for today, Friday, January 10th:

Meagan Gonzales 34

Jennifer Ugalde 32

Nazy Chavez 4

Don McCollum

Rich Lozano

Todd Elkins

Here are the Concho Valley residents celebrating a birthday on Saturday, January 11th:

Cheryle jones 63

Natalia Aguilar 12

Madysen Serrano 8

Elena Garcia

Here are the Concho Valley residents celebrating a birthday on Sunday, January 12th:

Joseph Howe 44

Skylar Spears 12

Oscar Adolph Ramirez 2

Adam Holik

Happy birthday to everyone in The Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today. If you would like us to announce your name on Concho Valley this Morning make sure to fill out the information on our website and get your birthday in a few days early.

Add a birthday here to be announced on

Concho Valley This Morning

[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]

Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)

Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!

More Stories for you

• Bus Stop Forecast and Breakfast and Lunch Menus for SAISD for Friday, January 10th

If you enjoyed Thursday’s weather, get ready for a second round of warm temperatures for today. As you head out the…

• San Angelo family wins new furniture for their home

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One San Angelo family will be receiving brand new furniture for their entire home. Merrill and…

• Sterling County gets new ambulance thanks to West Texas organizations

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Sterling County now has a new ambulance thanks to the support of West Texas organizations. The…

• Angelo State University to host Girl Scout’s STEM Convention

Kayla Robinson with Girls Scout of Central Texas stops by to tell Kristen about the upcoming Girl Scout’s STEM…

• There’s still time to attend the Winter Wine and Whirl

Becky Benes with the San Angelo Symphony Guild wants to remind our viewers about the upcoming Winter Wine and Whirl…

• Wanted Felon apprehended after standoff on West 11th Street

SAN ANGELO, Texas – January 8, 2020 — Just after 3:30 p.m., San Angelo Police were dispatched to a residence in the 1…