Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Friday, February 21st, Saturday, February 22nd, and Sunday, February 23rd

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Here are the Concho Valley residents celebrating a birthday on Friday, February 21st:

Virginia Jungman 64 David M Ulisney 61 Les Williams 45 Anthony Samaripa 27 Seth Jones 23 Joseph Cortese 22 JaRon Jones 10

Here are the Concho Valley residents celebrating a birthday on Saturday, February 22nd:

Lupe Garza 88 Donna Bell 70 Andrew Taylor

Here are the Concho Valley residents celebrating a birthday on Sunday February 23rd:

Gloria Simons 84 Deyna Bilbo 20 Darion Nesbitt 15

Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today. If you would like for us to announce your name on Concho Valley This Morning…Go to conchovalleyhomepage.com, hover over the community tab, click on Birthday Greetings and fill in the submission form — Just make sure to get your birthday in to us a few days early.

Add a birthday here to be announced on

Concho Valley This Morning

[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]

Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)

Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!

More Stories for you

• Bus Stop Forecast for Friday, February 21st

You’ll need your jacket as you head out the door this morning with temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s at drop off. For…

• Glenmore Elementary School families gather for a night of fun and fitness

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Glenmore Elementary School families gathered for a night of fun and fitness at the school Thursday…

• Children learn “Music in Literature” at local bookstore

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo children had the chance to learn music through literature Thursday morning at a local…

• Mayor Gunter to read highly anticipated children’s book exclusive to H-E-B retailers on Friday

On Friday, H-E-B becomes the exclusive retailer for the launch of one of the most highly anticipated children’s books t…

• Selena fans get ready to “Baila Esta Cumbia” when 2020 special edition cups hit shelves

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Selena fans, rejoice! A new line of limited edition commemorative cups is being rolled out by…

• Goodfellow Air Force Base military clinic to undergo future change

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – A Department of Defense report on the appropriate size and scope of military …