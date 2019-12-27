Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Friday, December 27th, Saturday, December 28th, and Sunday, December 29th

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Local Concho Valley birthdays being celebrated on Friday, December 27th include:

Isreal Angel Pena 42

Keely Matheny 31

Ashley Marie Fernandez 22

Kaitlin Harris 18

Kenzee Talamantez 18

Ayven Valencia 14

Cheyanne Charles 1

Karla Masters

Adam Lynch

Local Concho Valley birthdays being celebrated on Saturday, December 28th include:

Manuel Navarro, Jr. 34

Laura Lynn 13

Elijah Joseph Rodriguez 8

Marilyn Stewart

Nicole Sanchez Torres

Local Concho Valley birthdays being celebrated on Sunday, December 29th include:

Zachary Logan Reed 8

Adrian Alexander Valadez 1

Cameron Griffin

If you would like us to announce your name on Concho Valley this Morning make sure to fill out the information on our website and get your birthday in a few days early.

Add a birthday here to be announced on

Concho Valley This Morning

[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]

Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)

Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!

