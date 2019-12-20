Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Friday, December 20th, Saturday, December 21st, and Sunday, December 22nd

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Local Concho Valley Birthdays celebrating on Friday, December 20th include:

Andrew Colman 47

Shawn Julien 22

Mariyah Schlittler 16

Zachary Rohmfeld 13

Cody Jones 4

Cassidy Holik

Louie Perez

Local Concho Birthdays celebrating on Saturday, December 21st include:

Janie Ortiz 73

LORI DAVILA 60

Steve Long 56

James Taylor 53

Reid Decker 16

Kambry Schniers 10

Greg Hoelscher

Valerie Dickens

Local Concho Valley Birthdays celebrating on Sunday, December 22nd include:

Marcel Kalina 84

Maribel Gauna 30

Ashley N. Garcia 24

Cyndah Lacy 14

Savanna Smith 8

Happy birthday to everyone in The Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today and over the weekend. If you would like us to announce your name on Concho Valley this Morning make sure to fill out the information on our website and get your birthday in a few days early.

Add a birthday here to be announced on

Concho Valley This Morning

[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]

Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)

Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!